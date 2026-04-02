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Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Face Suns On April 2

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, April 2. Diabate's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 117-86 win over the Nets on March 31, Diabate tallied 10 points and 12 rebounds. Diabate leads his team in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 8.1 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

The Suns are allowing 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

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