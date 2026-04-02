Moussa Diabate And Hornets Face Suns On April 2

In his most recent appearance, a 117-86 win over the Nets on March 31, Diabate tallied 10 points and 12 rebounds. Diabate leads his team in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 8.1 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

The Suns are allowing 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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