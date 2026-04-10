FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Face Pistons On April 10

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, April 10. Diabate's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 7, Diabate recorded two points and five assists in a 113-102 loss to the Celtics. Diabate is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 7.9 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Charlotte HornetsRecent Charlotte Hornets Player News

View All Charlotte Hornets Player News