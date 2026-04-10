Moussa Diabate And Hornets Face Pistons On April 10

Last time out on April 7, Diabate recorded two points and five assists in a 113-102 loss to the Celtics. Diabate is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 7.9 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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