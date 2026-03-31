Moussa Diabate And Hornets Face Nets On March 31

In his most recent action, a 114-99 loss to the Celtics on March 29, Diabate put up four points and six rebounds. Diabate is tops on his team in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 8.0 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per game.

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