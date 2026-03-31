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Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Face Nets On March 31

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, March 31. Diabate's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 114-99 loss to the Celtics on March 29, Diabate put up four points and six rebounds. Diabate is tops on his team in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 8.0 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

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