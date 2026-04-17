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Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Take On Magic In Play-In Game

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Diabate's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 14, Diabate recorded eight points and 14 rebounds in a 127-126 win over the Heat. Diabate averaged 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

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