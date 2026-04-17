Moussa Diabate And Hornets Take On Magic In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 14, Diabate recorded eight points and 14 rebounds in a 127-126 win over the Heat. Diabate averaged 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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