Moussa Diabate And Hornets Square Off Against Kings On March 11

In his last game on March 10, Diabate recorded seven points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers. Diabate paces his team in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 8.2 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.9 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.