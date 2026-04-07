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Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Face Celtics On April 7

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, April 7. Diabate's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Diabate totaled eight points, nine rebounds and four assists in his most recent action, a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 5. Diabate is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 8.0 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

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