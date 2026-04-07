Moussa Diabate And Hornets Face Celtics On April 7

Diabate totaled eight points, nine rebounds and four assists in his most recent action, a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 5. Diabate is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 8.0 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.0 points per game.

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