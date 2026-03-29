FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Take On Thunder On March 29

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 29. Robinson's points prop was 4.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Robinson totaled four points and six rebounds in his last game, a 114-103 loss to the Hornets on March 26. Robinson is averaging 5.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mitchell Robinson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New York KnicksRecent New York Knicks Player News

View All New York Knicks Player News