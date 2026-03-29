Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Take On Thunder On March 29

Robinson totaled four points and six rebounds in his last game, a 114-103 loss to the Hornets on March 26. Robinson is averaging 5.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.7 points per game.

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