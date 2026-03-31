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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Take On Rockets On March 31

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, March 31. Robinson's points prop was 4.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Robinson tallied three points and two blocks in his most recent action, a 111-100 loss to the Thunder on March 29. Robinson is averaging 5.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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