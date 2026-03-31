Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Take On Rockets On March 31

Robinson tallied three points and two blocks in his most recent action, a 111-100 loss to the Thunder on March 29. Robinson is averaging 5.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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