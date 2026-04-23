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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 3

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Robinson's points prop was 4.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Robinson had 13 points and seven rebounds in his most recent action, a 107-106 loss to the Hawks on April 20. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are allowing 116 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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