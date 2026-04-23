Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 3

Robinson had 13 points and seven rebounds in his most recent action, a 107-106 loss to the Hawks on April 20. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are allowing 116 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

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