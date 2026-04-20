Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 2

In his last game on April 18, Robinson put up three points and two blocks in a 113-102 win over the Hawks. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116 points per game.

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