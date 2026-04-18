Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 1

In his most recent game, a 112-106 win over the Celtics on April 9, Robinson totaled seven points, seven rebounds and three steals. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are giving up 116 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

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