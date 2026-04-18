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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 1

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Robinson's points prop was 4.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 112-106 win over the Celtics on April 9, Robinson totaled seven points, seven rebounds and three steals. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are giving up 116 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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