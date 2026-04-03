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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Square Off Against Bulls On April 3

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, April 3. Robinson's points prop was 5.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 31, Robinson put up five points in a 111-94 loss to the Rockets. Robinson is averaging 5.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 121.4 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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