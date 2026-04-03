Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Square Off Against Bulls On April 3

In his last game on March 31, Robinson put up five points in a 111-94 loss to the Rockets. Robinson is averaging 5.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 121.4 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

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