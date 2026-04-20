Miles McBride And Knicks Face Hawks In Game 2

McBride totaled six points in his last action, a 113-102 win over the Hawks on April 18. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116 points per game.

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