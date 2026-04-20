Miles McBride And Knicks Face Hawks In Game 2
Miles McBride and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. McBride's points prop was 6.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
McBride totaled six points in his last action, a 113-102 win over the Hawks on April 18. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.