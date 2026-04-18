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Miles McBride
New York Knicks

Miles McBride

New York Knicks • #2 PG

Miles McBride And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 1

Miles McBride and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. McBride's points prop was 6.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 12, McBride recorded 21 points in a 110-96 loss to the Hornets. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles McBride

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