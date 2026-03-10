FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Take On Trail Blazers On March 10

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 10. Bridges' points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Bridges had 16 points and seven rebounds in his last game, a 111-99 loss to the Suns on March 8. Bridges is averaging 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.0 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Bridges

