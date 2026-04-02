Miles Bridges And Hornets Face Suns On April 2

Bridges had 19 points and four steals in his last action, a 117-86 win over the Nets on March 31. Bridges is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.1 points per game.

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