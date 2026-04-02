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Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Face Suns On April 2

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, April 2. Bridges' points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Bridges had 19 points and four steals in his last action, a 117-86 win over the Nets on March 31. Bridges is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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