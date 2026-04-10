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Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Play Pistons On April 10

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, April 10. Bridges' points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bridges tallied 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in his last action, a 113-102 loss to the Celtics on April 7. Bridges is averaging 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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