Miles Bridges And Hornets Take On Pacers On April 3

Bridges had 25 points in his most recent appearance, a 127-107 win over the Suns on April 2. Bridges is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are surrendering 120.7 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.