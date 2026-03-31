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Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Square Off Against Nets On March 31

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, March 31. Bridges' points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 114-99 loss to the Celtics on March 29, Bridges tallied 14 points. Bridges is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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