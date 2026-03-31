Miles Bridges And Hornets Square Off Against Nets On March 31

In his most recent appearance, a 114-99 loss to the Celtics on March 29, Bridges tallied 14 points. Bridges is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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