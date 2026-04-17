Miles Bridges And Hornets Play Magic In Play-In Game

In his last game on April 14, Bridges put up 28 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in a 127-126 win over the Heat. Bridges averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.