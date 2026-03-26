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Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Take On Knicks On March 26

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the New York Knicks on Thursday, March 26. Bridges' points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 134-90 win over the Kings on March 24, Bridges put up nine points, eight rebounds and four assists. Bridges is averaging 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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