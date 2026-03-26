Miles Bridges And Hornets Take On Knicks On March 26

In his most recent game, a 134-90 win over the Kings on March 24, Bridges put up nine points, eight rebounds and four assists. Bridges is averaging 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.