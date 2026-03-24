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Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Square Off Against Kings On March 24

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 24. Bridges' points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Bridges recorded 13 points in a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies. Bridges is averaging 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 121 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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