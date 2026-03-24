Miles Bridges And Hornets Square Off Against Kings On March 24

In his last game on March 21, Bridges recorded 13 points in a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies. Bridges is averaging 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 121 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

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