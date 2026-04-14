Miles Bridges And Hornets Take On Heat In Play-In Game
Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Bridges' points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 110-96 win over the Knicks on April 12, Bridges had seven points. Bridges averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.5 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.