Miles Bridges And Hornets Take On Heat In Play-In Game

In his most recent appearance, a 110-96 win over the Knicks on April 12, Bridges had seven points. Bridges averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.5 points per contest.

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