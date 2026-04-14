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Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Take On Heat In Play-In Game

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Bridges' points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 110-96 win over the Knicks on April 12, Bridges had seven points. Bridges averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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