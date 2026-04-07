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Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Play Celtics On April 7

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, April 7. Bridges' points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Bridges totaled 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his most recent appearance, a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 5. Bridges is averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are conceding 107.0 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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