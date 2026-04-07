Miles Bridges And Hornets Play Celtics On April 7

Bridges totaled 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his most recent appearance, a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 5. Bridges is averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are conceding 107.0 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

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