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Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves

Mike Conley

Minnesota Timberwolves • #10 PG

Mike Conley And Timberwolves Take On Pacers On April 7

Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, April 7. Conley's points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Conley put up 11 points in a 122-108 loss to the Hornets. Conley is averaging 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.7 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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