Mike Conley And Timberwolves Take On Pacers On April 7

In his last game on April 5, Conley put up 11 points in a 122-108 loss to the Hornets. Conley is averaging 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.7 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

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