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Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves

Mike Conley

Minnesota Timberwolves • #10 PG

Mike Conley And Timberwolves Play Magic On April 8

Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, April 8. Conley's points prop was 5.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 7, Conley posted eight points and three steals in a 124-104 win over the Pacers. Conley is averaging 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.2 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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