Mike Conley And Timberwolves Play Magic On April 8

In his last game on April 7, Conley posted eight points and three steals in a 124-104 win over the Pacers. Conley is averaging 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.2 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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