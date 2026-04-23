Mikal Bridges And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 3

In his most recent appearance, a 107-106 loss to the Hawks on April 20, Bridges had 10 points. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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