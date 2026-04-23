Mikal Bridges And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 3
Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Bridges' points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 107-106 loss to the Hawks on April 20, Bridges had 10 points. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 116 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.