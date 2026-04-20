Mikal Bridges And Knicks Face Hawks In Game 2
Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Bridges' points prop was 12.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on April 18, Bridges recorded 11 points in a 113-102 win over the Hawks. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks are allowing 116 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.