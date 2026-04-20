Mikal Bridges And Knicks Face Hawks In Game 2

Last time out on April 18, Bridges recorded 11 points in a 113-102 win over the Hawks. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are allowing 116 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

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