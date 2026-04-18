Mikal Bridges And Knicks Face Hawks In Game 1

Bridges didn't score in his most recent appearance, a 110-96 loss to the Hornets on April 12. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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