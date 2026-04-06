Mikal Bridges And Knicks Face Hawks On April 6

In his last action, a 136-96 win over the Bulls on April 3, Bridges tallied 12 points. Bridges is averaging 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.9 points per contest.

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