Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks • #25 SF

Mikal Bridges And Knicks Take On Clippers On March 9

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 9. Bridges' points prop was 13.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Bridges recorded six rebounds and five assists in a 110-97 loss to the Lakers. Bridges is averaging 15.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 112.2 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Mikal Bridges

