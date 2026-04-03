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Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks • #25 SF

Mikal Bridges And Knicks Face Bulls On April 3

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, April 3. Bridges' points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bridges tallied 24 points in his most recent game, a 130-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 1. Bridges is averaging 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are surrendering 121.4 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mikal Bridges

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