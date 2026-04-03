Mikal Bridges And Knicks Face Bulls On April 3

Bridges tallied 24 points in his most recent game, a 130-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 1. Bridges is averaging 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are surrendering 121.4 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

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