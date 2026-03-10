FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Michael Porter Jr.
Brooklyn Nets

Michael Porter Jr.

Brooklyn Nets • #17 PF

Michael Porter Jr. And Nets Face Pistons On March 10

Michael Porter Jr. and the Brooklyn Nets play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, March 10. Porter's points prop was 21.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Porter put up 30 points, 13 rebounds and two steals in his last action, a 107-105 win over the Pistons on March 7. Porter is tops on his squad in both points (24.3 per game) and boards (7.2), and averages 3.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.8 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Porter Jr.

