Micah Potter And Pacers Face Timberwolves On April 7

Potter tallied 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 117-108 loss to the Cavaliers on April 5. Potter is averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.2 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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