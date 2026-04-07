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Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers

Micah Potter

Indiana Pacers • #11 PF

Micah Potter And Pacers Face Timberwolves On April 7

Micah Potter and the Indiana Pacers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 7. Potter's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Potter tallied 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 117-108 loss to the Cavaliers on April 5. Potter is averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.2 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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