Maxime Raynaud And Kings Square Off Against Mavericks On Feb. 26

Maxime Raynaud and the Sacramento Kings play the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Feb. 26. Raynaud's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 128-97 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 25, Raynaud tallied 11 points and eight rebounds. Raynaud leads his team in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 10.1 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 117.6 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

