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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus And Cavaliers Face Warriors On April 2

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, April 2. Strus' points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Strus put up 11 points in his most recent action, a 127-113 loss to the Lakers on March 31. Strus is averaging 12.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.4 steals per game this season.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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