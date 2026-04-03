Max Strus And Cavaliers Face Warriors On April 2

Strus put up 11 points in his most recent action, a 127-113 loss to the Lakers on March 31. Strus is averaging 12.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.4 steals per game this season.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

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