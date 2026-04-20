Max Strus And Cavaliers Face Raptors In Game 2

In his last game on April 18, Strus put up 24 points in a 126-113 win over the Raptors. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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