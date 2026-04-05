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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus And Cavaliers Take On Pacers On April 5

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 5. Strus' points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2, Strus tallied 24 points. Strus is averaging 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.4 steals per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.8 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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