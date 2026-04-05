Max Strus And Cavaliers Take On Pacers On April 5

In his most recent action, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2, Strus tallied 24 points. Strus is averaging 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.4 steals per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.8 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

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