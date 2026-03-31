Max Strus And Cavaliers Take On Lakers On March 31

In his last game on March 27, Strus posted 29 points and eight rebounds in a 149-128 win over the Heat. Strus is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.7 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

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