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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus And Cavaliers Take On Lakers On March 31

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 31. Strus' points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Strus posted 29 points and eight rebounds in a 149-128 win over the Heat. Strus is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.7 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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