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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus And Cavaliers Take On Heat On March 25

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat on Wednesday, March 25. Strus' points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24, Strus tallied 11 points. Strus is averaging 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.6 steals per game this season.

The Heat are giving up 117.5 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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