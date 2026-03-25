Max Strus And Cavaliers Take On Heat On March 25

In his most recent action, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24, Strus tallied 11 points. Strus is averaging 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.6 steals per game this season.

The Heat are giving up 117.5 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

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