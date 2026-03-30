Max Christie And Mavericks Face Timberwolves On March 30
Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, March 30. Christie's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on March 27, Christie put up five points and two blocks in a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers. Christie is averaging 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 114.4 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.