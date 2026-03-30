Max Christie And Mavericks Face Timberwolves On March 30

Last time out on March 27, Christie put up five points and two blocks in a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers. Christie is averaging 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.4 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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