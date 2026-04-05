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Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks

Max Christie

Dallas Mavericks SG

Max Christie And Mavericks Square Off Against Lakers On April 5

Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, April 5. Christie's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

Christie totaled 14 points in his last action, a 138-127 loss to the Magic on April 3. Christie is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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