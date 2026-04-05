Max Christie And Mavericks Square Off Against Lakers On April 5

Christie totaled 14 points in his last action, a 138-127 loss to the Magic on April 3. Christie is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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