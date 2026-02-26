FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks

Max Christie

Dallas Mavericks SG

Max Christie And Mavericks Face Kings On Feb. 26

Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Feb. 26. Christie's points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24, Christie totaled 13 points and seven rebounds. Christie is averaging 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 121.1 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Christie

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News