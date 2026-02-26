Max Christie And Mavericks Face Kings On Feb. 26
Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Feb. 26. Christie's points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24, Christie totaled 13 points and seven rebounds. Christie is averaging 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Kings are giving up 121.1 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.