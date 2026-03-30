Matas Buzelis And Bulls Face Spurs On March 30

In his last game, a 125-124 loss to the Grizzlies on March 28, Buzelis put up 29 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Buzelis is tops on his squad in points per contest (16.4), and averages 5.7 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Spurs are giving up 111.2 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

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