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Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis And Bulls Face Spurs On March 30

Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 30. Buzelis' points prop was 17.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 125-124 loss to the Grizzlies on March 28, Buzelis put up 29 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Buzelis is tops on his squad in points per contest (16.4), and averages 5.7 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Spurs are giving up 111.2 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matas Buzelis

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