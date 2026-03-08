FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis And Bulls Play Kings On March 8

Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 8. Buzelis' points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 116-108 loss to the Thunder on March 3, Buzelis had 11 points. Buzelis leads his team in points per contest (15.3), and averages 5.5 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 121.3 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matas Buzelis

