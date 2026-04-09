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Marvin Bagley III
Dallas Mavericks

Marvin Bagley III

Dallas Mavericks • #35 PF

Marvin Bagley III And Mavericks Play Suns On April 8

Marvin Bagley III and the Dallas Mavericks play the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, April 8. Bagley's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 116-103 loss to the Clippers on April 7, Bagley put up 21 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Bagley is averaging 10.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.4 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marvin Bagley III

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