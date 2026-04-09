Marvin Bagley III And Mavericks Play Suns On April 8

In his most recent game, a 116-103 loss to the Clippers on April 7, Bagley put up 21 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Bagley is averaging 10.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.4 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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