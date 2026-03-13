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Marvin Bagley III
Dallas Mavericks

Marvin Bagley III

Dallas Mavericks • #35 PF

Marvin Bagley III And Mavericks Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 13

Marvin Bagley III and the Dallas Mavericks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, March 13. Bagley's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Bagley put up six points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his last game, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12. Bagley is averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marvin Bagley III

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