Marvin Bagley III And Mavericks Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 13

Bagley put up six points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his last game, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12. Bagley is averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.