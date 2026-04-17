Mark Williams And Suns Take On Warriors In Play-In Game

In his most recent action, a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 14, Williams totaled four points and three blocks. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Warriors are surrendering 115.2 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.