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Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams

Phoenix Suns • #15 C

Mark Williams And Suns Take On Warriors In Play-In Game

Mark Williams and the Phoenix Suns play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Williams' points prop was 7.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 14, Williams totaled four points and three blocks. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Warriors are surrendering 115.2 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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