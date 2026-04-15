Mark Williams And Suns Take On Trail Blazers In Play-In Game
Mark Williams and the Phoenix Suns play the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Williams' points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on April 10, Williams recorded seven points in a 101-73 loss to the Lakers. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Trail Blazers are conceding 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.