Mark Williams And Suns Take On Trail Blazers In Play-In Game

In his last game on April 10, Williams recorded seven points in a 101-73 loss to the Lakers. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are conceding 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.