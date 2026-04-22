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Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams

Phoenix Suns • #15 C

Mark Williams And Suns Play Thunder In Game 2

Mark Williams and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 22. Williams' points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 14, Williams tallied four points and three blocks. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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