Mark Williams And Suns Play Thunder In Game 2

In his most recent game, a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 14, Williams tallied four points and three blocks. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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